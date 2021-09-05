Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001957 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $420.08 million and $34.51 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.73 or 0.07605015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.72 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00970531 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 416,066,703 coins and its circulating supply is 414,940,114 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

