Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $893,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

