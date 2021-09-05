Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

