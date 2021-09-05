Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.34 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in GATX by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GATX by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 88,715 shares during the period.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

