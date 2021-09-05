Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.75 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

