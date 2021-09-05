Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

NYSE FR opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

