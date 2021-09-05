Financial Comparison: Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -34.46% -32.53% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$8.15 million ($1.36) -0.93 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.31 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Caladrius Biosciences and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.