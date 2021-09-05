Financial Contrast: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16% Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49%

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.88 $79.75 million $2.28 33.05 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,113.90 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Motion Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus target price of $94.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

