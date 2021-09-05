Financial Survey: Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) vs. Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wizard Brands and Enthusiast Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 119.25%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Wizard Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wizard Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wizard Brands and Enthusiast Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.35 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 10.18 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -18.29

Wizard Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Brands and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Brands -333.67% N/A -189.93% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Wizard Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wizard Brands Company Profile

Wizard Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

