FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

FEYE stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FireEye has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $426,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,932,090. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.