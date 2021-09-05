First Horizon Corp Acquires 359 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,261,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.00. The company had a trading volume of 893,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,375. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

