First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $650.75. The stock had a trading volume of 238,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.24. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $659.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

