First Horizon Corp Has $20.93 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,433 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Horizon Corp owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

