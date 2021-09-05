First Horizon Corp Has $8.13 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $302.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

