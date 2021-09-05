First Horizon Corp Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,531. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

