First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.