First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.96.

Shares of FM opened at C$25.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

