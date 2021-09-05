First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.