Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 228,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. 931,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,012. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

