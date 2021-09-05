FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. FLETA has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $720,402.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

