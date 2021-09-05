FLIP Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $661,893.04 and approximately $231.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00064939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00126425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.97 or 0.00835177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047798 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.