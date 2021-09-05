Fluity (FLTY) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $190.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

