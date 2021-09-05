Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Flushing Financial worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.