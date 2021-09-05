Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,513 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $21,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

FL stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

