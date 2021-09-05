Formation Fi Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.