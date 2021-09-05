Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $71.36 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 351,469 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $71,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. 2,922,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.