Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 10,936 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.06% of Signature Bank worth $139,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $268.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.