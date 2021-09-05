Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,567,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $182,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $121.08. 370,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,266. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.98. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

