Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Trading Up 0.4%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 47,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 402,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

In other Forward Industries news, Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $232,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,419 shares of company stock valued at $318,880 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.