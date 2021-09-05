Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.05 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $5.74 or 0.00011400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $93.05 million and $9.91 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00162634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00206940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.95 or 0.07823597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,321.75 or 0.99924305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.24 or 0.00808658 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

