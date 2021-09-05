Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. Research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Strs Ohio raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 1,086.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

