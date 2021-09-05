Friendz Price Hits $0.0010 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $529,804.44 and $101,499.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00123065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00840217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

