FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.28. FTC Solar shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

