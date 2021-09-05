Fusible (FUSII) Tops One Day Volume of $161.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $205,423.44 and approximately $161.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00067058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00160622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00207086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.62 or 0.07807281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,392.30 or 0.99940373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.55 or 0.00802323 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

