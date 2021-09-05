FY2021 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $10.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.55.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.41. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

