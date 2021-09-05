FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.03.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

