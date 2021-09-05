Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Gameswap has a market cap of $8.74 million and $78,101.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00122514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00835492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047257 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

