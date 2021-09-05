Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.73.

GLPI opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 177,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

