Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,805,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,100. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

