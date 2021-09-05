Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.98. 2,260,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,021. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

