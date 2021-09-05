GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.10

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €40.10 ($47.18) and last traded at €40.44 ($47.58), with a volume of 282983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €40.05 ($47.12).

G1A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

