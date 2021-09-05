Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Genesco worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.24. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $67.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

