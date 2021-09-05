Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00009373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

