GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 3% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $63.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00126792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.50 or 0.00820277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00047523 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,939,256 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars.

