GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMS. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after buying an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 328,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.