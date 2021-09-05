Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.29. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $756.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.