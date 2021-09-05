Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.70 million-$212.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.49 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 195,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.