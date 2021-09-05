GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

GP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of GP stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 87,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

