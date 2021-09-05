Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 73,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $118.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

