GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,064 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,899,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.